KU celebrates 56th anniversary

KUWAIT: Kuwait University (KU) is celebrating its 56th inauguration anniversary, as it is Kuwait’s first public research university, which was established during the reign of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The issuance of Law No 29 of 1966 regarding the organization of higher education marked the inauguration of Kuwait University with establishing the College of Science, Arts and Education and the College of Girls, having at that time 418 male and female students, and 31 faculty members.

Kuwait University said in a press release on Saturday, that it witnessed an expansion of establishing more colleges, reaching 16 scientific and humanities colleges, with nearly 38,000 students, 1,690 academic staff members and 594 supporting academic staff and language professors.

The University emphasized keenness to provide distinguished education and contributing to the development of knowledge, qualifying human resources to achieve development goals, and keeping pace with the modern era through higher education.

The establishment and opening of the university campus in Sabah Al-Salem University City project in Al-Shadadiyah contributed to strengthening Kuwait University as a beacon for society, indicated the statement.

KU stated that Sabah Al-Salem University City is about 6 million square meters and was designed to accommodate more than 40,000 male and female students. The University City includes three projects supporting the educational process, the first of which is the administrative buildings, the second is the supporting academic buildings, and the third is for students’ different activities, providing sports and entertainment services such as sports stadium, tennis dome, centers for sports activities. – KUNA