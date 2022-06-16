KU marks CBA golden jubilee

KUWAIT: Kuwait University on Wednesday celebrated the golden jubilee marking the graduation in 1971 of the first batch of the then faculty of commerce, economy and politics, now called College of Businesses Administration (CBA). The celebration, hosted by Sabah Al-Salem University City in Al-Shaddadiya neighborhood under patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, was opened by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Ali Al-Modhaf.

The event attracted the presence of Kuwait University Rector Dr Yousef Al-Roumi, CBA Dean Mohammad Zenil, as well as a large number of academics, alumni and members of the Students Association of College of Business Administration. Dr Al-Modhaf, while speaking on behalf of the sponsor of the celebration, told the gathering that this occasion signals the prestige of higher education in Kuwait and is aimed at honoring the alumni of the college.

He cited the establishment of Sabah Al-Salem University City as an example of the state’s recognition of the noble message of higher education and its care for academic research at Kuwait University. He appreciated the CBA initiative to organize the celebration, and congratulated the college leaders on renewal of the international accreditation of the bachelor and master programs of the CBA.

The minister noted that the selection of the College’s Dean as member of the consultative council of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, also known as AACSB International, is a deserved recognition of the CBA status. On his part, Dr Al-Roumi said the College has been a beacon of higher education that helped provide Kuwait with talented cadres since 1966. He noted that the celebration aims to maintain channels of contact with the CBA alumni, recognize their sacrifices for the homeland, and encourage them to continue serving the society. – KUNA