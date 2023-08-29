KU organizes artificial intelligence workshop

KUWAIT: A workshop was held at the College of Life Sciences at Kuwait University and presented by Sabah Al-Madani from the Department of Information Sciences in the presence of the Acting Director of the Science and Mathematics Support Program at the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), Dr. Abrar Al-Mousa, from August 2–12, 2023.

It comes within the framework of the “Data.AI Camp” educational trip (from August 2–12, 2023), organized by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) for high school students in the Republic of South Korea. The event was aimed at introducing the students to the world of data technology and artificial intelligence (STEM) in cooperation with the Korean Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI).

Dr. Abrar Al-Mousa, Acting Director of the Science and Mathematics Support Program at the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), stated: “This workshop is a continuation of the programs held for the benefit of Kuwaiti high school students. The workshop enhances the scientific and technological knowledge in the smart cities project that will serve Kuwaiti society and contribute to solving existing problems, for example, high temperatures, street congestion, waste management, and recycling.”