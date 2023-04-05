KU organizes Quran contest for students with disabilities

KUWAIT: The social welfare department at Kuwait University’s Deanship of Student Affairs held Wednesday its first Ramadan Quran competition for students with disabilities, in partnership with Al-Manaber Al-Quraniya Society. The competition, which coincides with the blessed month of Ramadan, aims to encourage students to recite and memorize the Quran, said Head of the Department of People with Disabilities at the Department of Social Welfare at the university Haneen Al-Baloul.
Baloul praised the efforts of Al-Manaber Al-Quraniya Society and the jury in making the competition a success. Participants included those with visual, hearing and motor disabilities. Maha Al-Hamdan with Al-Manaber Al-Quraniya Society said she looks forward to collaborating with Kuwait University again in the future. The competition will continue for two days at the conference center in Sabah Al-Salem University City, with the participation of 24 students with disabilities in a competitive and stimulating atmosphere. The closing ceremony will be held to honor the winners on Tuesday, April 11. – KUNA