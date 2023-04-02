KU receives Bulgarian ambassador

KUWAIT: Acting Director of Kuwait University Dr Fahad Al-Rashidi received Bulgarian Ambassador to Kuwait Dimitar Dimitrov on Sunday at Sabah Al-Salem College City and discussed means of enhancing cultural and academic cooperation between the two countries. Welcoming the ambassador Dimitrov, Dr Al-Rashidi said, “The University is keen on exchanging experiences and cultures between universities and educational institutions in the world in addition to have cultural discussions with them.

The Kuwait University is ready to provide all needed services in addition to cooperate with the Bulgarian embassy by receiving all proposals and working on them to harness all efforts in enriching the educational process,” he added. “The Language Center at Kuwait University provides seats for Bulgarian students to study the Arabic language, which can be increased in the near future.

Moreover, we are discussing ways to expand the field of scientific and academic cooperation between Kuwait University and the Republic of Bulgaria. Ambassador Dimitrov expressed his happiness at visiting Sabah Al-Salem University City, stating the importance of increasing academic cooperation between countries.

Dimitrov praised the joint academic relations, especially with regard to Kuwait University receiving some students from the Republic of Bulgaria to learn the Arabic language at the Language Center, pointing out the depth of the relations between the two countries which date back to sixty years.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria presented a memento of appreciation to the Director of Kuwait University on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-Bulgarian relations.