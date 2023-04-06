KU receives visiting profs

KUWAIT: The College of Higher Education at Kuwait University welcomed the visiting experts Prof Rashid Ansari from the University of Illinois and Prof Ashraf Ibrahim from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Prof Rashid Ansari will rate the Electrical Engineering Master’s Program while Prof Ashraf Ibrahim will rate the medical laboratory sciences, along with the attendance of interim assistant dean of higher education Dr Suroor Al-Otaibi and Electrical Engineering Master’s Program Manager Dr Mohammed Al-Zuraibi.

During their visit, a number of important issues were discussed, most notably the extent to which the program is compatible with the future goals and aspirations and how to offer the courses in a manner commensurate with the research and projects. Also, addition they talked about the need to evaluate the program on a periodic basis.

Transporting students

In other news, the university administration has agreed to provide golf cars to transport students within the Kuwait University campus. The Acting University Director, Dr Fahad Al-Dubais told students at the university: “The proposal to provide golf cars to facilitate the movement of students within the university campus has been approved. The university administration will soon take the necessary measures and arrangements towards implementing the proposal as well as setting up organizational systems and regulations.”