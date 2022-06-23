KU, UNHCR, engineering firm sign agreement on humanitarian projects

KUWAIT: Kuwait University (KU), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the PACE engineering and architectural consultancy firm signed on Thursday a letter of Intent (LOI) on joint humanitarian projects. The signing of the LOI occurred at the United Nations House in Mishref. UNHCR representative in Kuwait Nisreen Rubaian said in a joint press conference that the LOI was a starting point for cooperation for the involved parties. The UNHCR was glad for the partnership with the private, charitable, and academic sector in Kuwait, which reflect the pure intention of the Kuwaiti people and the youth in this country.

Now that the number of refugees and displaced persons around the world had surpassed 100 million people, it was paramount for all organizations, communities and global citizens to act together for the betterment of the world, she added. Meanwhile, head of the college of architecture at KU Dr Sheikha Al-Mubaraki that the LOI was an important document aimed at bolstering the trilateral parties’ efforts to serve refugees.

Those studying architecture are keen on contributing to humanitarian efforts and aid directed towards the refugees. Similarly, PACE’s CEO Tarek Shuaib indicated that the firm was eager to provide its expertise for entities or individuals involved in refugees’ relief. He affirmed that the firm was eager to be part of Kuwait’s humanitarian reach whether through awareness campaigns or actual architectural efforts. – KUNA