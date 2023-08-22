KUFPEC makes oil discovery in Suez Gulf

CAIRO: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) said Tuesday, that its subsidiary, KUFPEC-Egypt, has made a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez, Egypt. KUFPEC CEO Mohammad Salem Al-Haimer, in a statement said “the discovery was made through the GNN-11 exploration well.”

The well was drilled into a fault block to the east of the GNN oil field development, he said, adding it encountered 165 feet of good quality vertical net pay in the Nubia formation, and this is the first time the Nubia has been found to be oil bearing in the GNN area of the Concession. The well was drilled by the recently installed GNN Early Production Facilities and has been successfully placed on production at a rate of over 2,500 BOPD, the statement pointed out.

As a result of the new well, and the successful drilling campaign conducted to date in the field, the gross oil production from the concession has reached 23,000 BOPD, compared to 4,000 BOPD before the GNN field was developed, it said. GNN-11 is the fourth well to be completed by the Early Production Facilities which have been installed in the central area of the field, including a conductor support platform, a mobile offshore production unit and a 10-inch oil export pipeline, tied back to the existing Geisum Star production complex.

Further, there are remaining well slots on the platform, which will be used to complete the current phase of the exploration and development drilling program. The discovery came after the implementation of an extensive, multi-year exploration and development campaign by the JV parties and demonstrated the significant remaining exploration potential of the region, despite the Gulf of Suez being a relatively mature hydrocarbon province.

KUFPEC is an international upstream company engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas outside the State of Kuwait and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. – KUNA