KUNA, Azerbaijan envoy discuss media cooperation

KUWAIT: Director-General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr Fatima Al-Salem discussed on Tuesday with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Kuwait, Emil Karimov, ways of enhancing media cooperation between both countries.

Dr Al-Salem, during the meeting in her office, affirmed KUNA’s keenness on boosting the bilateral relations across various media fields, hoping for further development and progress. On his part, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador praised Kuwait’s media role in boosting the ties between both countries and expressing his appreciation to KUNA for strengthening the media ties.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director-General for the Editorial Sector Essam Al-Ghanim and Deputy Director-General for Administrative, Financial and Communication Affairs Mohammad Al-Mannai, and from Azerbaijan’s Consul Mirdaoud Sultanov. – KUNA