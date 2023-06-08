KUNA concludes training program

KUWAIT: KUNA Center for the Development of Media Skills on Thursday concluded a training program entitled “news writing”. The program, presented by the veteran journalist Talal Al-Kandari, at KUNA from 4-8 June, focused on introducing the standards of news writing, different types of news items, sources and editing.

Eighteen KUNA employees participated in the five-day program, as well as participants from Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Public Authority for Anti-Corruption, Kuwaiti Zakat House and State Audit Bureau. This center, established in 1995, is concerned with increasing skills of professional journalistic work, improving media content, and bringing theory and practice closer in the field of writing media materials. – KUNA