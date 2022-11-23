KUNA DG, Austrian envoy discuss media role in promoting ties

KUWAIT: Director-General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr Fatima Al-Salem discussed Wednesday with Austrian Ambassador to the country, Marian Alexander Wrba, role of media in promoting bilateral ties between the two nations and supporting diplomatic efforts. Dr Al-Salem, during the meeting in her office, affirmed KUNA’s keenness on boosting Kuwaiti-Austrian relations across various fields, and hoped for more development and progress especially in media and diplomacy.

The Austrian Ambassador, on his part, congratulated Dr. Al-Salem on her appointment, and commended the agency’s sense of responsibility, fortitude, and its role in advancing media in Kuwait. He also noted the significant role of Kuwaiti media as a whole in supporting bilateral ties, and thanked KUNA for its efforts in connecting people and its credibility and objectivity in relaying facts and events. – KUNA