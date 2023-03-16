KUNA media center concludes cabinet secretariat session

KUWAIT: Kuwait News Agency’s Center for the Development of Media Skills concluded Wednesday a session for the Cabinet Secretariat staff titled “formulating and preparing official data”. In a press statement, the center said that KUNA Deputy Editor-in-Chief for International Affairs Oqab Al-Qouba and Managing Editor Abdulhakim Al-Refaie gave lectures in the three-day session, which was held as part of the 2022-2023 training season.

The session had several topics including the statement and its kinds, the principles of writing statements, the way of selecting the statement and others, according to the news release. The center is tasked with developing journalistic and professional skills, and upgrading media content as well as other missions. Established in December, 1995, the center presented about 550 training programs in different media fields that featured about 5,200 persons inside and outside KUNA. – KUNA