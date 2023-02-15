KUNA to launch environmental journalism course

DUBAI: Kuwait’s state news agency (KUNA) plans to launch a specialized training course on environmental journalism at its media development centre, its director-general confirmed on Tuesday, calling on news agencies to benefit from the experience. “Kuwait is hugely committed to environmental issues, particularly climate change, wildlife and the marine environment – especially as it falls within (United Nations) sustainable development goals,” Dr Fatima AlSalem told a World Government Summit roundtable in Dubai on the future of state-run news agencies.

The KUNA chief highlighted the role of the media and official news agencies on environmental issues as “important at all stages when public opinion is formed.” “It begins with a group that embraces the issue, and in parallel, the media and official news agencies, who have a role in raising awareness and providing meaningful media content,” she said. “It is the duty of the media to present solutions and recommendations and educate people (on the topic),” she explained.

Dr. Fatima said any content on the matter should be “humanistic, in order to touch a larger segment of people, and not be purely scientific.” She also outlined the importance of “involving the community in environmental issues and ways to preserve the environment,” while “highlighting the role of youth initiatives and the private sector.” Encouraging a “proactive press before crises occur” and “proposing solutions, recommendations and initiatives” are other factors that should be taken into consideration, she said. – KUNA