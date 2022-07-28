Kurdistan region President expresses desire to strengthen relations with Kuwait

IRBIL: President of Kurdistan’s region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani expressed Thursday Iraq’s and Kurdistan region’s desire to strengthen relations with Kuwait. A presidential statement mentioned that this came during meeting with Kuwaiti Consul General Omar Al-Kandari on occasion of concluding his work as consul in Kurdistan’s region.

Barzani commended Al-Kandari’s role in boosting relations tying Kurdistan and Iraq, affirming the depth of these relations. He further hailed Kuwait’s aid to the region across various sectors. Political and security developments in Iraq and the world were also discussed, in addition to issues of common concern. Meanwhile, Consul Al-Kandari thanked chief of Kurdistan region for his support, read the statement.

The Consul provided a summary of his work and activities during his stay in Kurdistan. Dr Omar Al-Kandari is the first Kuwaiti diplomat to lead Kuwaiti diplomatic team in Kurdistan, during his stay he established a wide-ranging network of connections, and oversaw a Kuwaiti humanitarian campaign for refugees and displaced people in Kurdistan’s region, dubbed “Kuwait by Your Side”. – KUNA