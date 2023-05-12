Kuwait acclaims Sudan declaration for protecting civilians

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Friday applauded the Jeddah declaration on sparing civilians in Sudan and facilitating delivery of relief supplies to those in need in the afflicted nation.

The ministry in a statement acclaimed the Saudi-US declaration with respect of the signing by representatives of the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces of the commitment to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian works to meet the emergency need of the civilians, ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid in addition to steps to be taken later.

It appreciates that the efforts by Saudi Arabia and the US to urge the Sudanese parties sit at the negotiating table and sign this important obligation aimed at safeguarding the civilians.

The foreign affairs department also praised other components of the declaration and planned arrangements aimed at finding a mechanism to halt hostile acts “in a manner that would help in ridding Sudan of the current crisis.” The Ministry reiterated the State of Kuwait stance, calling for an immediate halt of the fighting and hostilities, pursuing the national dialogue for thrashing out the differences and reaching a viable and comprehensive solution to the current crisis for sake of safeguarding Sudan’s security, stability and territorial sanctity.