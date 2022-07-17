Kuwait air force partakes in UK RAF Fairford airshow

London: Members of the Kuwait air force had reflected their professionalism and dedication while participating in the Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, held on July 15-17, said a Kuwaiti official on Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA and Kuwait Television (KTV), head of the Kuwaiti military office in London Brigadier Naif Al-Askar indicated that Kuwaiti pilots were amongst 56 teams taking part in the airshow.

The Kuwaiti air force is keen on developing its capabilities and combat readiness during such events, he affirmed.

On his part, Commander of the Seventh Squadron Colonel Issa Al-Rashidi revealed that this was the second Kuwaiti participation in the airshow, adding that the first was in 1993.

The Kuwaiti air force pilots were using the latest version of Eurofighter equipped with the most advanced systems of aviation and combat.

The Royal International Air Tattoo is usually held in July each year and attracts over 15,000 spectators.