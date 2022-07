Kuwait: Kuwaiti air and naval forces are set to carry out live-fire exercises for a couple of days starting on Monday, announced the Kuwaiti Army on Saturday.

The exercises will take place at the sea shooting range located 16.5 nautical miles east Ras Al- Julaiaa as far as Qaruh Island and six nautical miles east Ras Al-Zour as far as Umm Al-Maradem, the army said in a press statement.

It, therefore, advised seafarers to steer clear of these areas for their own safety.