Kuwait Airways announces operations to Madrid

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways announces the operation of its scheduled commercial flights to Madrid, Spain, starting from June 11, 2022, with three flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. In this regard, Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Ali Al-Dukhan stated, “Madrid is one of the most important new destinations for Kuwait Airways. The selection of Madrid is a result of systematic research, in view of its demand from our valued passengers for this destination which is an excellent touristic location as well as related to historical, and cultural aspects and other attractions featuring new and diverse options to meet the requirements of passengers.”

Dukhan added, “Kuwait Airways is keen to assist its passengers and provide them with all means of comfort during their travel on its aircraft; in addition to providing its services in an integrated manner, as well as eliminating any hindrances during their travel, beginning with providing reservations for customers through all available channels and offering them appropriate services, to the check-in at Terminal 4 and completing their travel procedures with ease.

Customers can book their tickets through several different methods by visiting the Company’s offices at the Avenues Mall, the Ministries Complex, the Farwaniya Office and Terminal 4, which provide numerous services, including reservations, amending, upgrading and ticket cancelations, as well as assisting with all inquiries, complaints and comments from customers and working to assist them or by contacting the Call Center on 171 or by downloading KAC’s application or by visiting the Kuwait Airways website.”

In the same context, Kuwait Airways Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Maen Razouqi stated, “Kuwait Airways was honored to receive the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Kuwait Miguel Jose Aguilar and discussed with the Ambassador methods to enhance joint cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries and to develop them in all areas related to the aviation sector. We also discussed the extent of relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Spain and the convergence of views between them in the public interest of both parties and achieving the desired objectives in consolidating and strengthening the bonds of relations between the two countries.”

From his side Ambassador Miguel Aguilar expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Kuwait Airways for this important step, expressing happiness for launching the Blue Bird to the destination of Madrid and including Madrid in its permanent schedule of flights, thus making it convenient for passengers to travel to Spain directly and providing a suitable opportunity to understand the ancient historical aspects of Spain.

Aguilar added that launching of the Madrid destination contributes to strengthening relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Spain, pointing out that this broadens the prospective for strengthening the bonds of relations between the two countries in various political, cultural, social, economic, and other fields, especially with the longstanding relationship between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Spain and will always strive to develop it, for the benefit of both partners.