Kuwait Airways board of directors holds first meeting

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways’ new board of directors held its first meeting at the company’s headquarters, headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan, and in the presence of the members of the board comprising Dr Amani Khaled Boresli, Abdulaziz Abdullah Alhumaidhi, Omar Mohammad Alomar, Salem Bader Al-Shatti, Mohammad Mannaa Alenezi, and Ali Haidar Khajah. The meeting ended with the decision to appoint Dr Amani Khaled Boresli as Vice Chairman of the board of directors, in addition to the establishment of the members of the working committees.

This meeting follows the decision of Minister of Finance Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah, (No:55 of 2023, dated September 6, 2023) to appoint the new board of directors for a period of three years. On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan stated, “On behalf of myself and the board of directors, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the political leadership in the country and to His Excellency the Minister of Finance, Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah for the trust placed in us to take over the management and assume these duties.

We invoke the blessings of God Almighty to enable us to fulfill these expectations and achieve the aspirations of the honorable people of Kuwait, by developing Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of the State of Kuwait.” Alfagaan added, “The Board of Directors met with His Excellency the Minister of Finance, heeding his judicious directives and proposals regarding the development of Kuwait Airways in the subsequent stages and towards contributing to achieving the anticipated objectives.

We assured His Excellency of our endeavors towards achieving these directives and plans with precision, diligence, and dedication, which is to be implemented, to reach broader horizons of progress in the best interests of Kuwait Airways as entrusted by its valued customers, whether in the State of Kuwait or abroad.” Alfagaan mentioned, “The new board of directors will strive with all diligence to complete the phase of developing and improving Kuwait Airways, which has been full of achievements since 1954, and based on the aspiration of its esteemed customers.

We will work with the honorable members of the board to develop appropriate and practical strategies to confront challenges and circumstances, reviewing them suitably and to develop solutions that will assist to achieve these goals, leading to the development and progress of all sectors of the company and the improvement of the entire operational system, to meet the preferences and requirements of our valued customers, as well as achieve their complete satisfaction with our services and facilities provided on board the Blue Bird.”

Alfagaan explained, “The members of the new Board bring together a unique amalgamation of diverse experience in various sectors and fields, fully fledged to develop suitable strategies that contribute significantly to the prosperity and advancement of Kuwait Airways, in line with its extensive history as the country’s national carrier and among the position of airlines in the region. In addition, the members with their consistency of ideas and their persistence embark on this journey with a unified team spirit, in the public interest of the Blue Bird.”

Alfagaan concluded his statement by extending his thanks and appreciation to the former Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways for their tangible efforts in developing the Blue Bird. He emphasized that the current board of directors would continue to endeavor to develop and improve the performance and position of the company in providing its services and assisting passengers in every field and would fulfill the expectations entrusted by everyone for the benefit of the beloved country of Kuwait.