Kuwait Airways launches 17 new summer destinations

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Company announced yesterday the launch of 17 new tourist destinations as part of its preparations for the summer season, which is expected witness a remarkable recovery in travel traffic with more options for travelers.

In a press release, the company’s CEO Maen Razouqi said that the total number of destinations offered by the company has become 57, pointing out that the new destinations will start from the beginning of next May. The operation of the new destinations and flights will include Malacca, Moscow, Sarajevo, Nice, Salalah, Sharm El Sheikh, Sohag, Alexandria, Mykanos, Bodrum, Trabzon, Vienna, Madrid, Casablanca, Manchester, Kathmandu and Kuala Lumpur, Razouqi explained.

“In choosing the new destinations, Kuwait Airways had put into consideration the most wanted and preferred destinations with high demands from all social segments, whether for business, tourism, or education”, he noted. Rozouqi stressed the company’s keenness to reach best levels of excellence through the services it provides to its passengers, in addition to improve all services to keep pace with the latest developments in the aviation sector. The launching of the new travel destinations comes as part of Kuwait Airways strategy and to meet the growing demand for these new markets, which are important for travelers. – KUNA