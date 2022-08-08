Kuwait Airways launches new menus on-board

KUWAIT: As part of its objectives to provide the best options to its valued customers, Kuwait Airways announced the launch of its new food menus, which will be introduced shortly on-board Kuwait Airways, to suit the tastes and preferences of valued passengers and meet their requirements. Accordingly, Kuwait Airways held a presentation of these new menus, in the presence of various specialized chefs, culinary experts and international hotel officials, to evaluate the Company’s latest launch of diverse and distinguished menus, who in turn expressed their appreciation and admiration for the menus, skillfully prepared by national cadres.

On this occasion, the Director of Customer Services Department at Kuwait Airways, Mishal Al-Mutairi stated, “Kuwait Airways’ launch of new menus, arises from within the framework of the Company’s keenness to provide various, diverse services to its valued customers, which is in accordance with its strategic plans towards developing and improving procedures and systems, so as to meet the requirements and preferences of our dear customers, as well as to achieve the desired objectives that will enable the Blue Bird to reach wider horizons.”

Mutairi added, “Inviting chefs and hotel officials is a new and unique experience, as it evaluates the general preferences and aspects of the food offered to passengers included in the new menus and also provides us with the opportunity to re-introduce distinguished new products, as well as delicious food and beverages, that suit the tastes and enhances the experiences of the passengers and meets their preferences, as they enjoy a comfortable and pleasant journey on board the National Carrier’s state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft.”

Mutairi continued by saying, “Kuwait Airways bestows enormous attention to every detail in the service of customers and spares no effort to provide innovative and unique facilities, as well as to attain the highest levels of service excellence for passengers, from their check-in at Terminal 4, completing their travel procedures with ease and enjoying the best services on board, which are provided by our cadres with extensive experience in the field of aviation and hospitality.”

Mutairi concluded his statement by extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to the international hotel officials and specialized chefs for accepting Kuwait Airways’ invitation and participating in this important event and was hopeful that the new menus would meet the expectations of the passengers and ensure an enjoyable travel experience.