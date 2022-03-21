Kuwait Airways organizes a forum ‘Women of Aviation’

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways organized a forum on the occasion of the ‘Women’s History Month’ titled ‘Women of Aviation’ with a panel discussion and hosted the Kuwait Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, Maen Razouqi, Director of Legal department, Nada Bourahmah, Aviation Engineer, Maali Salmeen, and the Vice President of KAC’s Workers Union, Captain Abdullah Al-Ali. The seminar was attended by numerous women employees of the Company, embodying the spirit of one family, love and understanding among all.

Razouqi was attentive to the opinions and aspirations of the female employees of Kuwait Airways, as well as their ambitions and future plans for the National Carrier to attain greater progress, in all realms that would lead to the success of the work system within the Company.

During the discussion, KAC’s Chief Support Officer, Mohammad Al-Fawaz highlighted on the effective role of women at their work and their efficiency in performing the tasks assigned to them and ways to empower them in leadership positions, especially in the field of aviation. He also emphasized on the importance of women in various fields including cultural, economic, political, sports and other sectors.

Al-Fawaz stated, “Women signify a distinguished value in society, thanks to their unremitting efforts that are extended, whether at work, at home or in public events and with their remarkable influence on these. Today, we meet with you and would like to thank and appreciate the contributions you have made for the Blue Bird, which has had a clear imprint for everyone in the various operational and support departments. In addition, we highly appreciate your tangible achievements in enabling Kuwait Airways to reach the highest levels among other airlines and to broaden its horizons.”

From his part, the CEO Consultant for Transformation and Development at Kuwait Airways, Khalid Al-Bustan stated that Kuwait Airways renders special attention to the female employees of the National Carrier, pointing out that the Company has developed a future strategic plan, focusing on distinguished female talent, which represents an addition to the Blue Bird, in achieving its objectives in the coming period, especially due to the remarkable development and transformation the Company is witnessing at all levels.

Al-Bustan added, “Organizing this seminar comes within the framework of Kuwait Airways’ keenness to consolidate the bonds between the employees and the Management in general, as this is among the priorities of KAC’s Management in providing a suitable work environment for all and ensuring high quality of productivity.”

In addition, the Manager of Talent Acquisition at Kuwait Airways, Alaa Al-Yaqout stated, “The forum is part of the plan of direction of Kuwait Airways and the aviation system around the world in empowering women in the field of aviation particularly in Kuwait and the region in general, where we believe that it is very important for women to share their views and work towards building a clear and positive vision towards a better future for the Company.”

Al-Yaqout stressed that Kuwait Airways was working diligently to attract distinguished female talent in specialized fields such as aircraft pilots, and in aircraft maintenance engineering and other technical fields. On their part, the participants at the seminar expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Executive Management for their active participation, kind gesture and great interaction which was witnessed by all those present.