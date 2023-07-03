Kuwait Airways preferred by 3,500 pilgrims for travel

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Company received pilgrims’ flights coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at T4, where Kuwait Airways transported about 3,500 pilgrims to and from Kuwait on 30 flights, and the company provided souvenirs to pilgrims, for their safe return to the homeland. On the sidelines of the reception, Kuwait Airways CEO Maan Razouqi said: “We are pleased and honored to receive pilgrims on Kuwait Airways flights coming from the Holy Land after performing hajj, as Kuwait Airways receives the honorable pilgrims as part of the company’s constant keenness to provide them with all amenities during their safe arrival to the homeland.”

Razouqi added: “We appreciate the role of all concerned authorities, especially the Director of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Eng. Imad Al-Jalawi, for their tireless efforts in providing flexibility and fluidity for the honorable pilgrims, as all pilgrims completed the passport stamping procedures in less than 10 minutes, which indicates the professionalism and accuracy followed by Kuwait Airways in transporting the honorable passenger to and from his destination.”

“As usual, Kuwait Airways prepared well for the hajj season, as the company forms a permanent committee for hajj and umrah consisting of the most important departments of the company. The committee keeps track of hajj and umrah flights permanently throughout the year to provide the best experience for pilgrims traveling on board the national carrier of Kuwait. The company also works to meet all the needs of its valued customers according to their preferences,” Razouqi continued.

“Kuwait Airways pays great attention to making the procedures smooth, comfortable, easy and simple for the honorable pilgrims, in addition to the distinguished services that the company recently launched for customers, which facilitate the process of completing travel procedures,” he said. Director of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Emad Al-Jalawi, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to all concerned authorities at Kuwait International Airport for their tireless efforts and effective role in serving pilgrims, whether in departure or arrival and seeking to clear any obstacles they might face.

Jalawi said: “We are here today at T4 to ensure that all facilities and flexibility are provided in completing travel procedures for the honorable pilgrims, wishing them an accepted pilgrimage and forgiven sins.”