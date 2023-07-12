Kuwait Airways supports small businesses

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways (KAC) organized a campaign to support small and medium enterprise owners in cooperation with Kuwait Fund to sponsor and develop small and medium projects. KAC’s Deputy Director of Corporate Communications, Public Relations and Marketing Ishaq Al-Hajiri said “KAC is pleased to support and encourage owners of small and medium business through granting them entry to participate in the company’s various projects in addition to giving them the opportunity to present ideas and innovations to reach the best quality levels”.

He said KAC’s cooperation with the National Fund for sponsoring and developing small and medium business is within the company’s interest to strengthen relations with the public and private sectors and to move the wheels of the economy in the country through creating a suitable working environment that contributes to achieving the sought after goals.

Hajiri said: “We appreciate the role of the National Fund in providing all means to serve the initiators owners of small and medium size projects to remove all obstacles facing them to support the economy of our country”. Media Officer at the national fund Mohammad Al-Saleh said the fund is pleased to activate the cooperation and partnership principle with KAC to support initiators and give them the opportunity to launch their innovations and ideas at KAC facilities.

He said there were more than 200 companies registered during the first day of various activities such as food, clothes, factories, health and others to participate in the national carrier’s projects. Saleh said the National Fund, KAC cooperation comes within the strengthening of partnership relations between various state sectors to contribute to the support of the national economy which is considered among the economic development requirements and necessary in transforming into a financial center.