Kuwait, Algeria see eye-to-eye on regional, international issues

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace a written letter from the President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The letter, delivered by the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, touched on bilateral relation, topics of common interest, as well as the latest regional and international developments. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minster of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and other senior officials.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received the Algerian Foreign Minister at Seif Palace. The meeting, in attendance of Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, was on occasion of the Algerian top diplomat’s visit to the country to participate in Arab ministerial consultative meeting. Head of Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, and Assistant Foreign Minister for office affairs Salah Hamdan and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab affairs Nasser Al-Qahtani, were also in attendance. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister then held talks with his Algerian counterpart at the Foreign Ministry headquarters. The discussions between the two sides dealt with means of cementing further the bilateral relations and various issues on the regional and international arenas.

Eye-to-eye

Sheikh Dr Ahmad affirmed the identical views and visions between Kuwait and Algeria regarding regional and international issues. In a press conference after the official talks, Sheikh Ahmad stressed the need to strengthen the process of joint Arab action and supporting Algeria in the upcoming Arab summit based on the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti minister praised the Algerian role and its participation in the consultative ministerial meeting of Arab foreign ministers hosted by Kuwait on Sunday, pointing out that the meeting included several proposals regarding the development of the joint Arab action mechanism to cope with the challenges the Arab world is going through.

Meanwhile, Lamamra praised bilateral talks between the two countries, the valuable ideas that were discussed and the precise commitments to support joint action in various economic, social and banking fields, and to support and integrate diplomatic work at all levels. The Algerian minister added that his visit to Kuwait was “successful” and will be followed by multiple meetings on various levels, adding that in the future, the bilateral economic cooperation committee will be directly responsible between the foreign ministers of the two countries. In response to a question about discussing Arab League reforms at the upcoming summit, he stressed the importance of developing the common Arab vision, developing the pace of work in the League, and matching ambitions with new challenges, and developing structures and curricula to reach the desired Arab unity. – KUNA