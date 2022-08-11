Kuwait Amb. presents credentials to Vietnam pres.

Kuwait: New Kuwaiti Ambassador in Hanoi Yousuf Al-Sabbagh HAS presented his credentials to Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

During a reception held at the presidential palace in Hanoi, the Kuwaiti ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Vietnamese president, the Kuwaiti embassy said in a statement to KUNA.

He also discussed with the president ways of developing relations between Kuwait and Vietnam, promoting economic cooperation and boosting the number and level of official visits, it said.