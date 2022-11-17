Kuwait Amb. to India affirms importance of int’l anti-terrorist Conf.

New Delhi: Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassim Al-Najem affirmed on Thursday the importance of the third International anti-terrorism conference to be held in New Delhi, India under the slogan (No Money for Terror).

This came in a statement by the ambassador on the sidelines of Kuwait’s participation in the conference scheduled to kick off on Friday in the Indian Capital.

Ambassador Al-Najem noted that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the third edition of the conference, whereas the first edition was held in Paris 2018, and the second in Melbourne 2019.

He mentioned that a large Kuwaiti delegation is partaking in the conference with several senior officials.

Al-Najem added that the conference will tackle main issues concerning the technical, legal, and organizational aspects of funding terrorism, and ways to dry off these resources.