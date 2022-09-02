Kuwait Amb. to S. Korea hands credentials

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Ambassador Theyab Al-Rashidi presented a copy of his credentials as Kuwait’s Ambassador Extraordinary to South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Jung Hyun Ryu.

In a statement received by KUNA, Kuwait embassy in South Korea said that Ambassador Al-Rashidi conveyed, during the meeting, the greetings of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah to his Korean counterpart Park Jin.

Al-Rashidi confirmed the strong and deep historical Kuwaiti-Korean relations since the 1970s, and the Kuwaiti government’s keenness to boost bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He praised the position of the Korean government in giving Kuwait priority and providing it with the necessary basic medical equipment to combat the Covid-19 virus, which was the reason for controlling the epidemiological situation in Kuwait at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak.