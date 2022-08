Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the victims of two separate bus accidents that took place in southeastern Turkiye, killing 32 people with over 50 injured.

His Highness the Amir expressed solace towards those who died and wished swift recovery for those wounded.