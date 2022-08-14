Kuwait Amir condoles with Egyptian Pres. over fire victims

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi over the victims of the deadly fire in Abu Sifin church, west Cairo. In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his deepest sympathy with the victims’ families and wished the injured a quick recovery. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to President Sisi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday Kuwait’s empathy and support for Egypt after the fire that erupted in Abu Sifin Church and left dozens of deaths and injuries. The Ministry conveyed sincere condolences for Egypt and the families of the victims, wishing quick recovery for the injured. Also, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed deep grief over the horrific fire. The Ministry conveyed sincere condolences to families of the 41 victims, wishing speedy recovery for the 14 injured.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed condolences over the victims of the massive blaze. The OIC stands in solidarity with Egypt through this tragedy, OIC Secretary-General Hussein Taha said in a statement on Sunday, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured during the blaze. Furthermore, the Arab Parliament voiced sincere condolences for Egypt over the blaze. Speaker of the Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi said in a statement the Parliament stands in full solidarity with Egypt during this difficult time, praying for Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy upon the souls of victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 41 people were killed and 14 others injured when a massive fire ripped through a Coptic church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, the health ministry said. The electrical fire inside the Abu Sifin church caused plumes of smoke, which blocked the entrance to the church, resulting in a stampede among worshipers, according to a ministry statement. Hospitals across Egypt’s second largest city were placed on alert as part of efforts to ensure the facilities are well-equipped to deal with a potential influx of patients. Egypt’s top prosecutor Hamada Elsaway has ordered a probe into the circumstances behind the incident, added the statement. – KUNA