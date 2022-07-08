Kuwait Amir condoles with Japan over death of ex-PM

His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent two cables of condolences to Emperor of friendly Japan Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ex-premier succumbed to his injury at hospital after being shot at an election campaign event in Nara city, west Japan, earlier Friday. In his cables, His Highness the Amir strongly denounced the heinous crime, recalling the great contributions made by Abe in the development of the friendly ties between Kuwait and Japan. He expressed sympathy with the family of the former prime minister and the people of Japan.