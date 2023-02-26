Kuwait Amir congratulates citizens, residents on nat’l occasions

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday congratulated the Kuwaiti people and residents on the country’s 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day.

His Highness the Amir highly appreciated the overwhelming feelings displayed by citizens and residents during the festivities held to mark the dear national occasions, well-organized nationwide by various official and private bodies. They have formed a “national epic” reflecting loyalty to the nation and crystalizing a “cohesive Kuwaiti family.” His Highness the Amir highlighted the great efforts exerted by the official bodies that arranged for marking the occasions, topped with the national committee on national celebrations and the Ministries of Information, Health, and Education, together with the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD), and the Kuwait Municipality.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir recalled the roles of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the liberation of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf recalled Kuwait’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the nation over the years.

His Highness the Amir greeted leaders of the GCC Member States for their countries’ participation in Kuwait’s National Days, both on the official and the popular levels. He stressed the deep-rooted bond binding the bloc’s peoples together. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also thanked leaders of the Arab and friendly countries for sharing Kuwait’s national celebrations. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait and bless it with perpetual security, safety and prosperity.