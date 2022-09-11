Kuwait Amir congratulates Prince William on becoming new Prince of Wales

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a cable to Prince William, congratulating him on becoming the new Prince of Wales by King Charles III, monarch of Britain, wishing him lasting success in his duties.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the deep-rooted ties that unite both sides, voicing his aim to advance them.

His Highness hopes that the UK and its people have further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of King Charles III.