Kuwait Amir congratulates Saudi King on Ramadan

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated in a phone call the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the holy month of Ramadan. During the phone conversation, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow everlasting wellbeing on the Saudi King, and wished further progress and prosperity to both countries and their peoples, as well as both Arab and Muslim worlds. Meanwhile, the Saudi King thanked the Amir for the good fraternal feelings, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow permanent good health on His Highness.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday received a phone call from the President of Iraq Dr Barham Saleh, sharing congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In the phone conversation, the Iraqi president wished goodness and blessings for both sisterly countries and their people, as well as both Arab and Muslim worlds, while praying to Allah Almighty to bestow good health and wellness on His Highness the Amir and more progress and prosperity for the State of Kuwait under his wise leadership. His Highness the Amir thanked the Iraqi president for this fraternal contact and good gesture that reflected historical and distinguished relations between both countries and their people, wishing him well and prosperity for Iraq under his wise leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received a phone call from the President of Egypt Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, sharing congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In the phone call, the Egyptian president wished blessings for both sisterly countries and their people, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow good health and wellness on His Highness the Amir and more progress and prosperity for the State of Kuwait under his wise leadership. His Highness the Amir thanked the Egyptian president for this good gesture that reflected historical and distinguished relations between both countries and their people, wishing him well and prosperity for Egypt under his wise leadership.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday a phone call from Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Saud, minister of state of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the conversation, His Highness the Crown Prince Mishal and Prince Turki exchanged Ramadan greetings, and expressed best wishes for their two countries and all Arab and Muslim nations. His Highness the Crown Prince Mishal thanked Prince Turki for his sincere and brotherly feelings. He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant Prince Turki over-lasting wellbeing, and the government and people of sisterly Saudi Arabia more progress, prosperity and welfare. – KUNA