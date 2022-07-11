Kuwait Amir congratulates Saudi King on successful Hajj season

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the success of the Hajj season 1443, Hijri calendar (2022).

In his message, His Highness the Amir attributed the success to Divine Providence, and the gracious care from King Salman and his wise government.

The dedicated and diligent efforts of all government agencies and sectors ini the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contributed to this success, His Highness the Amir wrote, citing the continuous expansions at the Grand Mosque and the leveraging of modern technologies across the holy sites for pilgrims’ convenience.

His Highness the Amir spoke highly of the efforts made by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal – Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region and Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al-Saud – the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, to ensure interagency cooperation and implement the Hajj plans.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to reward the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia for all the good they have done and grant the sisterly Kingdom more progress and prosperity under King Salman bin Abdulaziz.