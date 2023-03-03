Kuwait Amir congratulates UAE Pres, Vice Pres. on success of Crew 6 mission launch

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Friday, to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the success of Crew 6 mission launch. In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere sentiments on the successful launch of the Crew 6 mission to the International Space Station, which includes Emirati Astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, in the longest space mission in Arab history, praising this historical and scientific achievement in the space field made by UAE as it embodies its great progress and advancement in the field.

His Highness wished good health and prosperity to UAE leadership more achievements, progress and success under the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.