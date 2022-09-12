Kuwait’s Amir invited to Arab Summit in November

KUWAIT: His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Monday an invitation addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend the Arab summit in Algeria in November. Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining Mohammad Arkab handed in the invitation sent by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune with the ceremony attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Cabinet, and Acting Minister of National Assembly Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Fares. Senior officials at the Amiri and Crown Prince diwans attend the gathering.

Source KUNA