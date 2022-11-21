Kuwait Amir invited to attend Gulf-Chinese, Arab-Chinese summits in Riyadh

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Monday an invitation addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the Gulf-Chinese and Arab-Chinese summits due in Riyadh in December 2022.

Handing the invitation to His Highness the Crown Prince was the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait prince Sultan bin Saad Al Saud.

Attending the meeting were head of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Head of His Highness the Amir’s office Ambassador Ahmad Al-Fahad, Head of His Highness the Crown Prince’s office Retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince’s office, Mazen Al-Essa.