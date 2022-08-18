Kuwait Amir offers condolence over Algeria’s forest fire victims

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the victims of forest fires in eastern Algeria, which left many casualties. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, and hoped the officials would overcome the effects of this natural disaster. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to President Tebboune.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced Kuwaiti’s support for Algeria in its battle against wildfires in several provinces in eastern Algeria. In a press statement, the ministry expressed sincere condolences and commiseration to the Algerian leadership, government and people as well as the families of the victims, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to Moroccan King Mohammad VI over the victims of a bus crash in Khouribga Province in central Morocco, which left dozens of casualties. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery for the wounded. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to King Mohammad VI.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the victims of the recent heavy rainfall that hit the western province Qinghai, leading to casualties and destruction. His Highness the Amir expressed solace towards those who perished in the natural disaster and wished for swift recovery for those wounded. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the President of China. – KUNA