Kuwait Amir receives call from Qatar Amir on Eid Al-Adha

Kuwait: Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday received a phone call from Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, congratulating him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

During the phone conversation, the Qatari Amir wished His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad good health and wellbeing, and progress and prosperity for Kuwait under his wise leadership.

In return, His Highness the Amir voiced much thanks to the Qatari Amir for this good gesture and this fraternal communication that reflects historical and firm relations between both sisterly countries and people, wishing him wellness and development and prosperity for Qatar under his wise leadership.