Kuwait Amir receives congratulations from Crown Prince on National, Liberation days

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday received a congratulatory letter from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day.

His Highness the Crown Prince said that while marking the national days, the country’s martyrs who had sacrificed themselves for the sake of the dear nation should be remembered forever.

He also wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellness as well as success in his endeavor to achieve progress and prosperity for the dear nation.

In reply, His Highness the Amir thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for his good sentiments and prayers, wishing him well and Kuwait everlasting security, safety, development and prosperity.