Kuwait Amir receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from Crown Prince

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday received a cable of greetings from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the holy occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing and the homeland more security and progress. He also expressed best wishes for all Arab and Muslim nations.

In a reply cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere wishes for His Highness the Crown Prince, the homeland and all Arab and Muslim nations.