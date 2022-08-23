Kuwait Amir receives letter from Qatari Amir

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a letter from Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani directed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The letter touch on the bilateral ties between the two countries and latest global and regional developments.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani handed the letter to His Highness the Crown Prince.

Top officials from the Amiri Diwan and His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan attended the meeting.