KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received a written letter from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on boosting the bilateral relations.

The message was delivered by the Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, to Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.