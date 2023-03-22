Kuwait Amir receives Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a greetings cable from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the cable, His highness the Crown Prince expressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir, wishing him everlasting good health, praying Almighty to Keep Kuwait and its people safe, wishing further success and progress under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to bless the Islamic and Arab nations in the holy month. His Highness the Amir sent a message in reply to His Highness the Crown Prince, expressing gratitude for his sincere brotherly sentiments and good wishes for him and the dear homeland.

His Highness also wished that the people of Kuwait would be rightly guided for serving the homeland, attaining more achievements for further progress and prosperity.