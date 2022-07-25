Kuwait Amir thanks Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled

Kuwait: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sent a letter of thanks to outgoing prime minister His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In the message, His Highness the Amir spoke highly of His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled’s dedication in serving “the dear homeland” and promoting its “development march” during his tenure.

“We hold you in high esteem for delivering on your responsibilities at your best, which will remain in the memory of the homeland,” His Highness the Amir wrote.

He expressed best wishes for His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled, hoping that he will continue contributing to the progress and prosperity of the homeland.