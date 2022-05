Kuwait Amir’s envoy offers condolence over Sheikh Khalifa’s passing

ABU DHABI: Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Saturday offered condolence to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Al Nahyan family sheikhs over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness the Prime Minister’s accompanying delegation comprises Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was seen off at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Head of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel. – KUNA