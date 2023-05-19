Kuwait Amir’s Rep. arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab summit

Jeddah: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to lead Kuwait’s delegation partaking in the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah.

His Highness the Amir’s Representative was received at the airport by Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, the Head of the Mission of Honor, and Kuwaiti Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.