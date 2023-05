Kuwait: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, head of Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed to Jordan on Wednesday to attend Crown Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II’s wedding.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah was seen off at the airport by senior officials of the Crown Prince Diwan and the Acting Charge d’Affaires at the Jordanian Embassy Rahfaa Al-Awaysha.