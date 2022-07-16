Kuwait Amir’s Rep. in Saudi Arabia for Jeddah Summit

Kuwait: Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday morning to attend Jeddah Security and Development Summit gathering GCC countries, the US, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

His Highness the Amir’s Representative was received at the airport by Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor and Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Bader bin Sultan, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.